Previous
Alone by cocokinetic
6 / 365

Alone

An image of a sole pirogue at anchor quite far out of the bay.

I captured it sometime during this past week. I thought I’d enter it into the monthly theme challenge, which is ‘water’ for the month of May.

Camera-capture in colour, converted to BW in post. I didn’t do much, the pirogue is white; it was a pretty easy edit.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise