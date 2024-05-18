Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Alone
An image of a sole pirogue at anchor quite far out of the bay.
I captured it sometime during this past week. I thought I’d enter it into the monthly theme challenge, which is ‘water’ for the month of May.
Camera-capture in colour, converted to BW in post. I didn’t do much, the pirogue is white; it was a pretty easy edit.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
0
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1523
photos
76
followers
50
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
495
485
496
5
534
486
487
6
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
2
Album
CocoFoto
Taken
15th May 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-may2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close