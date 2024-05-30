Previous
Half & Half #30 by cocokinetic
Photo 499

Half & Half #30

A couple of really, really old office accounting books that needed to go to the recycling bins.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
Mags ace
I still use these for things I need to write down. Nice capture.
May 30th, 2024  
