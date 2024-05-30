Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Half & Half #30
A couple of really, really old office accounting books that needed to go to the recycling bins.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Mags
ace
I still use these for things I need to write down. Nice capture.
May 30th, 2024
