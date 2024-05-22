Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Papaya and Seeds
Capture 52 challenge Week 21 - Food Art
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1539
photos
78
followers
50
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
7
490
538
500
8
539
501
491
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoFoto
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w21
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! I've never developed a taste for papaya. The taste makes me think of pine needles.
May 22nd, 2024
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
I must be honest - its not my best either. Even if its the sweetest, most delicious-tasting variety, I'm not too mad about the fruit. However, I force myself to eat it as we have the trees in our garden, and I know the fruit that comes off those trees is 100% natural; no sprays and fertilisers etc. So I figure well - its healthy, its organic, I didnt even have to trek to the shops to get it - so quit whining and just get on with it and eat it.
ps - I very happily share a fair amount with the birds ;-)
May 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I must be honest - its not my best either. Even if its the sweetest, most delicious-tasting variety, I'm not too mad about the fruit. However, I force myself to eat it as we have the trees in our garden, and I know the fruit that comes off those trees is 100% natural; no sprays and fertilisers etc. So I figure well - its healthy, its organic, I didnt even have to trek to the shops to get it - so quit whining and just get on with it and eat it.
ps - I very happily share a fair amount with the birds ;-)