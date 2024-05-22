Previous
Papaya and Seeds by cocokinetic
8 / 365

Papaya and Seeds

Capture 52 challenge Week 21 - Food Art
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely shot! I've never developed a taste for papaya. The taste makes me think of pine needles.
May 22nd, 2024  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
I must be honest - its not my best either. Even if its the sweetest, most delicious-tasting variety, I'm not too mad about the fruit. However, I force myself to eat it as we have the trees in our garden, and I know the fruit that comes off those trees is 100% natural; no sprays and fertilisers etc. So I figure well - its healthy, its organic, I didnt even have to trek to the shops to get it - so quit whining and just get on with it and eat it.
ps - I very happily share a fair amount with the birds ;-)
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise