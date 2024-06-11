Previous
Abstract Amaryllis by cocokinetic
20 / 365

Abstract Amaryllis

I messed around with a perfectly beautiful amaryllis in an app called Oilist to end up with this wiggly result.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
5% complete

