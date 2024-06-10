Previous
Horseshoe Door by cocokinetic
Horseshoe Door

A doorway that leads into a little garden and kiosk that sells fresh vanilla pods.

I was thrilled to see the horseshoe placed the right side up. So many folk here put the horseshoe upside down. That means all their good luck falls out!
10th June 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Bucktree ace
Great image. Love the weathered wood and the rustic iron. Horseshoe up is a good thing.
June 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful textures!
June 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fresh vanilla how wonderful… beautiful door
June 10th, 2024  
