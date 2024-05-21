Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
7 / 365
The Shoemaker
I asked if he’d let me take his photograph, he said yes sure; took no notice of me whatsoever even though I was standing about 3 feet away, and just carried right on hammering away on the shoe.
He works in a tiny little stall that's just sort of plonked there on the pavement, right next to the supermarket.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1534
photos
78
followers
50
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
536
488
489
537
499
7
490
538
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoFoto
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
21st May 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-113
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close