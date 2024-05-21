Previous
The Shoemaker by cocokinetic
The Shoemaker

I asked if he’d let me take his photograph, he said yes sure; took no notice of me whatsoever even though I was standing about 3 feet away, and just carried right on hammering away on the shoe.

He works in a tiny little stall that's just sort of plonked there on the pavement, right next to the supermarket.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
