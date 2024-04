Japanese Camellia

A bunch of them, courtesy of my wonderful husband.



I'm having a hard time adapting to ‘the blur’. The wide-open aperture of these lenses are wild. Plus mine are manual aperture and focus and I'm dubious about my eyesight being a good judge of manipulating those two features to achieve a satisfactory result. The squinting and eye-blinking and shoving spectacles around my face is quite ridiculous. Probably looks it, too.



Hopefully I’ll hit that sweet spot with these lenses with enough practice.



Lensbaby Velvet 28.