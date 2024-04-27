Sign up
Previous
Photo 466
Peanut Stall
This place is my absolute downfall. The bane of my life. I try and avoid it on my daily walks, but at times my feet have a mind of their own.
The selection of nuts is sweet or savoury; the owner of the stall sells the nuts in cups which are never big enough for me, they get empty far too quickly.
But I walk extra harder and faster and go out of my way to find more hills on my way back home! (just who am I fooling).
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
