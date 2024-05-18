Sign up
Previous
Photo 497
St Mark’s Anglican Church
I love the stonework of this church. It was built in 1888, for English soldiers who were staying in a nearby barracks.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
3
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
15th May 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
They don't have stone masons who know how to build like that anymore. It's a lovely work of a now lost art.
May 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I often wonder how this is figured out, it boggles my brain (sorry I'm not able to comment much the past week!)
May 18th, 2024
Karen
ace
@koalagardens
Hi! You’ve been busy with the koalas - I fully understand how fast time goes by, that we are preoccupied with life stuff. xx
May 18th, 2024
