St Mark’s Anglican Church by cocokinetic
St Mark’s Anglican Church

I love the stonework of this church. It was built in 1888, for English soldiers who were staying in a nearby barracks.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Karen

ace
Mags ace
They don't have stone masons who know how to build like that anymore. It's a lovely work of a now lost art.
May 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I often wonder how this is figured out, it boggles my brain (sorry I'm not able to comment much the past week!)
May 18th, 2024  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
Hi! You’ve been busy with the koalas - I fully understand how fast time goes by, that we are preoccupied with life stuff. xx
May 18th, 2024  
