Traveller’s Tree

This image has a tiny bit of ICM to it, mainly on the outer edges and to the left of the tree. I’m a complete dunce at ICM, but I thought I’d tentatively give it a go. I used my phone, with an app called ReeHeld.



Not at all sure if I like it, or if I’m supposed to like it even but it’s done and dusted, so I’ll upload it for my future reference.



I’m not, generally speaking, an ICM fan. That’s probably because I don’t know what the heck I’m doing, and what makes a good ICM. I find mine always look messy and chaotic.