Half & Half #20

A h&h - at a stretch. Cutting the sky in half is not a true h&h, (I think) but I enjoyed watching the pigeons’ antics up on the wire, and I squeezed it in for today’s entry.



The flapper pigeon was persistently waggling his/her wing at the other one who was just peacefully parked off there, watching the world go by.



The watcher pigeon appeared to get increasingly bored and irritated with the fooling around, and flew off shortly after I captured the shot.