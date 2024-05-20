Sign up
Photo 488
Half & Half #20
A h&h - at a stretch. Cutting the sky in half is not a true h&h, (I think) but I enjoyed watching the pigeons’ antics up on the wire, and I squeezed it in for today’s entry.
The flapper pigeon was persistently waggling his/her wing at the other one who was just peacefully parked off there, watching the world go by.
The watcher pigeon appeared to get increasingly bored and irritated with the fooling around, and flew off shortly after I captured the shot.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
20th May 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
