Previous
Photo 465
Leaves
A plant with interesting leaves - they were all a very dark green except the upper cluster.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
1454
photos
73
followers
35
following
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
463
511
512
475
464
465
513
476
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th April 2024 4:28pm
vaidas
ace
Leaves that have lost their pigment?
April 26th, 2024
