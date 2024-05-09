Sign up
Previous
Photo 478
Half & Half #9
I wasn't feeling the square today.
I wonder what on earth that dangling wire is there for. The lock and chain look good, but the wire makes no sense, unless it's a relic of the past, before the lock and chain arrived on the scene.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
1492
photos
76
followers
42
following
Views
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th May 2024 3:04pm
Tags
mayhalf-24
