Half & Half #8 by cocokinetic
Photo 477

Half & Half #8

Leaves on a hibiscus plant.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Bucktree ace
Fabulous half & half.
May 8th, 2024  
