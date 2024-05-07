Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 476
Half & Half #7
A portion of a speed bump in a parking lot.
Preferred it in landscape mode, which is actually the speed bump’s natural orientation. Square made it look odd.
I’m a bit curious about the Mercedes Benz logo - what’s that doing there? Maybe they donated the textured stuff for the speed bump. Or maybe it means something else altogether.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1486
photos
76
followers
42
following
130% complete
View this month »
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
Latest from all albums
484
522
474
475
523
486
524
476
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th May 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-24
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close