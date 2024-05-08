Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 487
Forest Friends
I ran into an ancient wizened tree dweller who very kindly pointed me the safest route out of the forest.
Unfortunately a bit blurry, I had hopelessly the wrong lens with me and the little gnome was high up; the camera refused to focus properly.
If you don’t see anything other than tree bark, then it’s just me seeing ghosts, wraiths and dwarves again 🤣
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1489
photos
76
followers
42
following
133% complete
View this month »
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
Latest from all albums
475
523
486
524
476
487
477
525
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
8th May 2024 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Great spot and shot! Looks just like a little elf!
May 8th, 2024
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
That’s the word I was looking for! An elf! Quite right.
I'm glad you could see the little elf; once I saw it, I could of course not unsee it, but still, the more I looked at this photograph, the more I thought I was going stark staring mad. Come on, Karen, you have to be seeing things, what was in your drink last night ;-)
May 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
That’s the word I was looking for! An elf! Quite right.
I'm glad you could see the little elf; once I saw it, I could of course not unsee it, but still, the more I looked at this photograph, the more I thought I was going stark staring mad. Come on, Karen, you have to be seeing things, what was in your drink last night ;-)