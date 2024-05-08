Previous
Forest Friends by cocokinetic
I ran into an ancient wizened tree dweller who very kindly pointed me the safest route out of the forest.

Unfortunately a bit blurry, I had hopelessly the wrong lens with me and the little gnome was high up; the camera refused to focus properly.

If you don’t see anything other than tree bark, then it’s just me seeing ghosts, wraiths and dwarves again 🤣
Mags ace
Great spot and shot! Looks just like a little elf!
May 8th, 2024  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
That’s the word I was looking for! An elf! Quite right.

I'm glad you could see the little elf; once I saw it, I could of course not unsee it, but still, the more I looked at this photograph, the more I thought I was going stark staring mad. Come on, Karen, you have to be seeing things, what was in your drink last night ;-)
May 8th, 2024  
