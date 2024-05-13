Sign up
Previous
Photo 492
The Mythical Swamp-Dweller’s Eggs
Wading along in a pretty dark swampy area next to a small stream, I came across these pretty pink eggs. I had never seen anything quite like them.
I thought they were maybe some kind of rare exotic swamp-dweller’s future offspring. I stared at these sweet pink eggs in wonder.
When I arrived home, still in wading boots and overalls and all, I looked up these eggs in Google Lens before I jumped into the shower.
Only to find they are snail eggs! And not very welcome ones, either, call Golden Apple Snail. Pretty eggs, pretty name for a creature that can cause such havoc.
Gone are my wild and woolly dreams of discovering an exotic mythical swamp-dweller! Oh well. Back to real life ;-)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pomacea_canaliculata
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
