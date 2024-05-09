A capture from yesterday, in Darauty Forest where I was taking a walk. I nearly marched straight into the web, the light and glare through the trees was playing some kind of wicked trickery with my vision.At first, I thought these two spiders were having a bit of a skirmish; there seemed to be a fair amount of chasing and leg-flailing going on.But, upon reading about these spiders, I think that maybe the smaller one is a male and the bigger one a female.So - perhaps they are having some sort of spidery pre-nuptial face-off ritual; then will make up and get down to the business of making offspring.I'm not quite sure which species it is - there are two possible subtypes, both of which look very similar. However, because of the mentioned geographical zones, I'm inclined to think the first link is more relevant.Red-legged golden orb-weaverGolden silk orb-weaver