Orb Weaver by cocokinetic
Orb Weaver

A capture from yesterday, in Darauty Forest where I was taking a walk. I nearly marched straight into the web, the light and glare through the trees was playing some kind of wicked trickery with my vision.

At first, I thought these two spiders were having a bit of a skirmish; there seemed to be a fair amount of chasing and leg-flailing going on.

But, upon reading about these spiders, I think that maybe the smaller one is a male and the bigger one a female.

So - perhaps they are having some sort of spidery pre-nuptial face-off ritual; then will make up and get down to the business of making offspring.

I'm not quite sure which species it is - there are two possible subtypes, both of which look very similar. However, because of the mentioned geographical zones, I'm inclined to think the first link is more relevant.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trichonephila_inaurata
Red-legged golden orb-weaver

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trichonephila_clavipes
Golden silk orb-weaver
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Boxplayer ace
Excellent spot although I'd have totally freaked if I'd walked into that!
May 9th, 2024  
