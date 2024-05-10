Village Noticeboard

Just something I saw in walking by. One sees these signs pasted on or hammered into utility poles on the corners of various smaller streets.



From top to bottom:



The top sign is quite detailed: he says he is a tree cutter, with an electric saw, he will clean the property and cart the debris away with a lorry. His phone number hidden underneath the next paper down. It’s high up, I wouldn’t be able to reach it from a standing position. So I don’t know the phone number.



2/ That brown plywood one is a bit vague in its description. Something is ‘for sale’, with a phone number, but it doesn’t say what’s for sale. 🧐 (it did look as if it had been tampered with or damaged somehow… the top part looks as if it’s been hastily replaced, back to front.)



3/ Blue Dolphin Apartment. No number, no directions, no further details. Another 🧐



4/ Apartment for sale, phone number. Where? 🧐



5/ (right at the bottom) Computer Tuition, School Grade 10 to 13, Grand Baie, phone number.



