Photo 486
Hagstone
Thanks to Wendy
@photohoot
for alerting me to this. I knew I had one, but over time it got became yet another mindless thing that was shoved around from one corner to the other.
I kept it though, because that hole fascinated me. I intended to one fine day find out what made/caused that hole.
Although my one is not a stone - it’s tough hard coral - I found out through reading about hagstones that they don’t only have to be stones to qualify as hagstones, but can also be hardened coral.
Now I need to find more. I’ll make a concerted effort to see if I can spot another one next time I’m on the beach, hopefully this time a stone.
Wendy’s hagstone:
http://365project.org/photohoot/catacombs/2024-05-04
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
1484
photos
76
followers
42
following
133% complete
View this month »
