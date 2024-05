Thanks to Wendy @photohoot for alerting me to this. I knew I had one, but over time it got became yet another mindless thing that was shoved around from one corner to the other.I kept it though, because that hole fascinated me. I intended to one fine day find out what made/caused that hole.Although my one is not a stone - it’s tough hard coral - I found out through reading about hagstones that they don’t only have to be stones to qualify as hagstones, but can also be hardened coral.Now I need to find more. I’ll make a concerted effort to see if I can spot another one next time I’m on the beach, hopefully this time a stone.Wendy’s hagstone: