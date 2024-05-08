No Mow May #8

Windy day. I think we're finally heading into our (very few) cooler months, thank heavens.This plant, known as coffee senna amongst other names, is growing wild on the side of the main road leading into Grand Baie. I think the flower is rather pretty, even though it's considered an obnoxious weed. It'll probably get mowed down by the municipality soon. There were a couple of yellow butterflies coasting around the flower heads, but unfortunately they didn't land, so I was unable to capture them. They flutter around so quickly.Excerpt from Wikipedia, link below:Senna occidentalis, commonly known as coffee senna, styptic weed, or septicweed, is a species of flowering plant in the family Fabaceae and is native to the southern United States of America, Mexico and South America. It is a shrub with pinnate leaves, with three to seven pairs of broadly elliptic to egg-shaped leaflets, and yellow flowers arranged in groups of two to four, with six fertile stamens in each flower. It is an aggressive, pantropical weed.