Coffee Senna by cocokinetic
Windy day. I think we're finally heading into our (very few) cooler months, thank heavens.

This plant is growing wild on the side of the main road leading into Grand Baie. I think the flower is rather pretty, even though it's considered an obnoxious weed. There were a couple of yellow butterflies coasting around the flower heads, but unfortunately they didn't land, so I was unable to capture them. They flutter around so quickly.

Excerpt from Wikipedia, link below:

Senna occidentalis, commonly known as coffee senna, styptic weed, or septicweed, is a species of flowering plant in the family Fabaceae and is native to the southern United States of America, Mexico and South America. It is a shrub with pinnate leaves, with three to seven pairs of broadly elliptic to egg-shaped leaflets, and yellow flowers arranged in groups of two to four, with six fertile stamens in each flower. It is an aggressive, pantropical weed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senna_occidentalis
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 8th, 2024  
