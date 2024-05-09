Windy day. I think we're finally heading into our (very few) cooler months, thank heavens.This plant is growing wild on the side of the main road leading into Grand Baie. I think the flower is rather pretty, even though it's considered an obnoxious weed. There were a couple of yellow butterflies coasting around the flower heads, but unfortunately they didn't land, so I was unable to capture them. They flutter around so quickly.Excerpt from Wikipedia, link below:Senna occidentalis, commonly known as coffee senna, styptic weed, or septicweed, is a species of flowering plant in the family Fabaceae and is native to the southern United States of America, Mexico and South America. It is a shrub with pinnate leaves, with three to seven pairs of broadly elliptic to egg-shaped leaflets, and yellow flowers arranged in groups of two to four, with six fertile stamens in each flower. It is an aggressive, pantropical weed.