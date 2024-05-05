Previous
No Mow May #5 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #5

A macro seedhead of something growing on a wild overgrown bushy plant by the wayside.

I have no idea what it is, but I found it quite attractive, with its little flower and black seed against the dried orange casing.

Lensbaby Velvet 56.
5th May 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
