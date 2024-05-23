May Words - Murky

I thought that these stormwater drains under the bridge would do well for today’s word.



I saw the drains and water before I crossed the bridge. I was undecided (and a bit lazy to stop and haul out camera etc etc) and thought, no, leave it - but once I'd gone over the bridge I just knew I would regret passing it by. So I walked a U-turn back over the bridge to take a photograph.



I'm not doing a whole month of words this time around, but if I come across something that fits the word of the day, I’ll stop and take a capture. (I keep a copy of Annie’s monthly words on me at all times.)