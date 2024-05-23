Previous
May Words - Murky by cocokinetic
Photo 502

May Words - Murky

I thought that these stormwater drains under the bridge would do well for today’s word.

I saw the drains and water before I crossed the bridge. I was undecided (and a bit lazy to stop and haul out camera etc etc) and thought, no, leave it - but once I'd gone over the bridge I just knew I would regret passing it by. So I walked a U-turn back over the bridge to take a photograph.

I'm not doing a whole month of words this time around, but if I come across something that fits the word of the day, I’ll stop and take a capture. (I keep a copy of Annie’s monthly words on me at all times.)
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise