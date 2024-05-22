Previous
No Mow May #22 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #22

Malvastrum.

Alternative common names: three-lobed false mallow, false mallow, broom weed or clock plant.

https://davesgarden.com/guides/pf/go/116627

https://invasives.org.za/fact-sheet/prickly-malvastrum/

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
