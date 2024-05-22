Sign up
Photo 539
No Mow May #22
Malvastrum.
Alternative common names: three-lobed false mallow, false mallow, broom weed or clock plant.
https://davesgarden.com/guides/pf/go/116627
https://invasives.org.za/fact-sheet/prickly-malvastrum/
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
