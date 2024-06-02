Sign up
Sun Flare
Capture 52 - Week 22
I’m quite surprised at the sun flares the phone camera can capture. There’s even a prism-like effect there. Twist and turn the the phone a little at the sun to get the right angle, and what you know, a sun flare appears.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49333/52-week-challenge,-week-22-sun-flare
2nd June 2024
1
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoFoto
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w22
