15 / 365
Wigwam
Incredibly beautiful warm weather for June, which is supposed to be the heart of our winter. Water is still warm, sun is hot. No winter in sight as yet.
I enjoyed this little wigwam tent; I thought it really cute. The family at the water’s edge had a very young toddler sleeping inside.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1578
photos
79
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
CocoFoto
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
June 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture
June 3rd, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
I could survive a few days there :-) Great shot
June 3rd, 2024
