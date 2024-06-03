Previous
Wigwam by cocokinetic
Wigwam

Incredibly beautiful warm weather for June, which is supposed to be the heart of our winter. Water is still warm, sun is hot. No winter in sight as yet.

I enjoyed this little wigwam tent; I thought it really cute. The family at the water’s edge had a very young toddler sleeping inside.


3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Nice shot
June 3rd, 2024  
Lovely capture
June 3rd, 2024  
I could survive a few days there :-) Great shot
June 3rd, 2024  
