Canna Lily Bud by cocokinetic
Photo 415

Canna Lily Bud

September Words Day 7 - Bud
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a beauty
September 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
Thank you - the plant’s right next to where those three dogs were sleeping in a triangle yesterday, so I got lucky, two shots in the same place. Not too much hunting for a bud involved.
September 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cocokinetic lucky you - I think I have an idea for buds now as no flowers in sight where I am
September 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
Take a photo of a Budweiser ;-) I was on the verge of going to the shop to do that if it wasn’t for this bit of luck.
September 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cocokinetic nope, take a look, I’m about to post - before we take off
September 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
Brilliant! That hadn’t entered my head - and I have a pair staring at me from the bedside table 🙄 that green light/charging thing can be a drawback. I normally also have a normal pair of earplugs handy.
September 7th, 2023  
