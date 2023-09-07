Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 415
Canna Lily Bud
September Words Day 7 - Bud
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1294
photos
65
followers
25
following
113% complete
View this month »
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
Latest from all albums
439
413
436
437
414
440
415
441
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sept23words
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a beauty
September 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
Thank you - the plant’s right next to where those three dogs were sleeping in a triangle yesterday, so I got lucky, two shots in the same place. Not too much hunting for a bud involved.
September 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cocokinetic
lucky you - I think I have an idea for buds now as no flowers in sight where I am
September 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
Take a photo of a Budweiser ;-) I was on the verge of going to the shop to do that if it wasn’t for this bit of luck.
September 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cocokinetic
nope, take a look, I’m about to post - before we take off
September 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
Brilliant! That hadn’t entered my head - and I have a pair staring at me from the bedside table 🙄 that green light/charging thing can be a drawback. I normally also have a normal pair of earplugs handy.
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thank you - the plant’s right next to where those three dogs were sleeping in a triangle yesterday, so I got lucky, two shots in the same place. Not too much hunting for a bud involved.
Take a photo of a Budweiser ;-) I was on the verge of going to the shop to do that if it wasn’t for this bit of luck.
Brilliant! That hadn’t entered my head - and I have a pair staring at me from the bedside table 🙄 that green light/charging thing can be a drawback. I normally also have a normal pair of earplugs handy.