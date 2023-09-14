Sign up
Photo 418
Le Pouce
Le Pouce mountain seen from the entry into the bay of Grand Baie.
Pouce translates to thumb; the mountain summit resembles the top part of a thumb, and therefore its name.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
14th September 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
