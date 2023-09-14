Previous
Next
Le Pouce by cocokinetic
Photo 418

Le Pouce

Le Pouce mountain seen from the entry into the bay of Grand Baie.

Pouce translates to thumb; the mountain summit resembles the top part of a thumb, and therefore its name.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise