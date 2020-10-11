Previous
Next
Reflection by corinnec
11 / 365

Reflection

The view when looking at the reflection of my neighborhood on my bathroom window this evening.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
I see the mountains out there.
October 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise