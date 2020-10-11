Sign up
11 / 365
Reflection
The view when looking at the reflection of my neighborhood on my bathroom window this evening.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Corinne C
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Tags
reflection
arizona
sheri
I see the mountains out there.
October 12th, 2020
