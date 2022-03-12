Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
220 / 365
Flowers for Purple Day
I love African violets and I enjoy having them on my kitchen window this winter
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
318
photos
94
followers
165
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
214
215
216
217
218
219
15
220
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
vermont
,
african violet
,
rainbow2022
Mags
ace
Just plain gorgeous! They look so healthy.
March 12th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love how you filled the frame and gorgeous colours!
March 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close