Photo 368
Water Tower
Maybe not the prettiest sight but I thought the tower was a little unusual for being almost in the city.
#25 50 mm sooc challenge
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
506
photos
99
followers
179
following
Tags
b&w
,
vermont
,
water tower
,
nf-sooc-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Such an interesting watertoren!
September 25th, 2022
