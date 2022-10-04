Sign up
Photo 377
Pittsfield Pond
Fall colors seem to be late this year.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
5
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
519
photos
99
followers
179
following
Tags
tree
,
water
,
fall
,
pond
,
vermont
,
foliage
bruni
ace
I thought so too. went for a drive along Lake Simcoe yesterday and will post some picture starting tomorrow.
Nice picture of the colors and love the roof sticking up over the trees,
October 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@bruni
Hopefully they'll be just late and not absent :-) Looking forward to seeing your pics!
October 5th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
I've noticed that the fall colours are slow coming this too!
Great photo of the start of the colours from your area Corinne.
October 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Looks so peaceful and lovely.
October 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene.
October 5th, 2022
