Previous
Next
Pittsfield Pond by corinnec
Photo 377

Pittsfield Pond

Fall colors seem to be late this year.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
I thought so too. went for a drive along Lake Simcoe yesterday and will post some picture starting tomorrow.
Nice picture of the colors and love the roof sticking up over the trees,
October 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@bruni Hopefully they'll be just late and not absent :-) Looking forward to seeing your pics!
October 5th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
I've noticed that the fall colours are slow coming this too!
Great photo of the start of the colours from your area Corinne.
October 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Looks so peaceful and lovely.
October 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene.
October 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise