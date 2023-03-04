Sign up
Photo 515
Relaxed
Snowy, grey day calls for naps and hot tea...
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
4
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
681
photos
117
followers
193
following
141% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2023 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
,
cactp
Mags
ace
Someone looks very cozy and is probably glad you're back home. =)
March 7th, 2023
Paul J
ace
A familiar sight at our home as well.
March 7th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Adorable!
March 7th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a beauty.
March 7th, 2023
