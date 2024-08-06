Sign up
Photo 942
Patient
Cassoulet has still not accepted puppy Taos. He is running away when he sees him or stays on high ground.
One year ago:
52Frames - Water Challenge
Two years ago:
The Falls
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
4
2
Corinne C
@corinnec
Views
12
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2024 10:04pm
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
summer
,
monochrome
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Babs
ace
I am sure they will become friends eventually.
August 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Cassoulet looks pretty miffed I’d say - great portrait
August 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
He's so handsome! A little jealous perhaps. =)
August 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2024
