Previous
Photo 941
52Frames - Distortion
My submission for the 52Frames challenge on distortion.
A year ago:
Singleton
Two years ago:
From the Rainbow Bridge
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1200
photos
181
followers
255
following
257% complete
941
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th August 2024 4:53pm
Privacy
Public
distortion
,
vermont
,
52frames
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful creation
August 5th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun
August 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very well done!
August 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Reminds me of a glass paperweight. Pretty!
August 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Very cool shot
August 5th, 2024
