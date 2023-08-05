Sign up
Photo 649
Singleton
My husband walking for me on the Marble bridge. Even in the middle of the day our village seems deserted.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I would rather have it this way ;-)
August 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of this deserted village. Lovely scene.
August 5th, 2023
