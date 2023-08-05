Previous
Singleton by corinnec
Singleton

My husband walking for me on the Marble bridge. Even in the middle of the day our village seems deserted.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, I would rather have it this way ;-)
August 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture of this deserted village. Lovely scene.
August 5th, 2023  
