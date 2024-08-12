Previous
Old Barn in Pittsford by corinnec
Old Barn in Pittsford

Pittsford is the village we'll be moving to. It has a charming country store with local produces and good seafood. It also offers prepared dishes for when the cook feels lazy.

Corinne C

Brian ace
I love old barns
