Photo 948
In a Row
My husband and I talking to a neighbor who found us comical behind our fence :-)
Not a flattering picture or us but who cares if you can make one smiles :-)
Two years ago:
Big and Red
13th August 2024
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Taken
9th August 2024 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fence
,
us
,
vermont
,
summer.
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
American Gothic a la Vermont! It's a fun shot and definitely brings out a smile.
August 14th, 2024
