In a Row by corinnec
Photo 948

In a Row

My husband and I talking to a neighbor who found us comical behind our fence :-)
Not a flattering picture or us but who cares if you can make one smiles :-)

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: Big and Red
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
259% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
American Gothic a la Vermont! It's a fun shot and definitely brings out a smile.
August 14th, 2024  
