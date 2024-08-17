Sign up
Photo 949
Green Beauty
A Scudderia furcata climbing along our old garage just under the light.
We have family arriving from France this coming week. They'll stay several days. My mother is delighted!
One year ago: No photo
Two yeas ago:
Otter Creek
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
3
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th August 2024 9:21pm
green
,
insect
,
summer
,
vermont
Barb
ace
Wonderful light on this bug!
August 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super close up.
August 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is really lovely Corinne , lots of detail and colour
August 18th, 2024
