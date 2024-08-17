Previous
Next
Green Beauty by corinnec
Photo 949

Green Beauty

A Scudderia furcata climbing along our old garage just under the light.

We have family arriving from France this coming week. They'll stay several days. My mother is delighted!

One year ago: No photo

Two yeas ago: Otter Creek
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful light on this bug!
August 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super close up.
August 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is really lovely Corinne , lots of detail and colour
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise