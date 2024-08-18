Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
52Frames - Door
Well I'm not really happy with my image for 52Frames this week. My grand idea could not be done so I had to find something quick...
Note: No cat was harm in the making of this poor shot
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
My Hubby
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
1
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1210
photos
179
followers
254
following
260% complete
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
944
945
946
947
136
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th August 2024 3:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
door
,
cat
,
summer
,
vermont
,
52frames
Rob Z
ace
Lol - he does not look happy!
August 18th, 2024
