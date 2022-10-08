Previous
All the pinks! by craftymeg
274 / 365

All the pinks!

Another bouquet this time all magentas pinks and whites, loved the colours.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So pretty ❤️
October 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
Gorgeous colors!
October 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
So very pretty
October 8th, 2022  
