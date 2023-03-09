Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 426
Fetch!
Watching this very chilly dog walk on the beach made me glad the car was toastie and warm it was into the minus factor with the windchill!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3712
photos
170
followers
72
following
116% complete
View this month »
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach-dog
,
walk-rough-sea-march
Diana
ace
Great action shot and beach scene, the waves look lovely.
March 9th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice on black
March 9th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great action shot.
March 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close