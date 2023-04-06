Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 454
Finished and Posted!
The finished card from yesterdays topper, now in the post on its way to our granddaughter. I think she will see the funny side of it!
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome .
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
4
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 10
handmade-card
,
craft-granddaughter-
,
handcoloured
Diana
ace
I could already see yesterday that it ws going to e special!
April 6th, 2023
carol white
ace
Very cute, love it.Fav😊
April 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - your grand daughter should be "tickled pink" fav
April 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
This is lovely, i’m sure she’ll be delighted with this card!
You’re so creative!
April 6th, 2023
