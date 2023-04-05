Previous
Next
Birthday by craftymeg
Photo 453

Birthday

Just finished colouring this stamp for my granddaughters birthday card. It is so like her, I had to use it.

She wears Doc Martens boots, dark colours and purple,pink,or green hair, she’s a uni student and has her own style, similar to Goth but I don’t think she would say she was one, she has dressed in colours like this since she was 12 years old, she’s not interested in colour at-all and reminds me so much of her mam who wore her grandads DMs when he passed and was not a girlie girl at all, she is now so our granddaughter might change her style as she gets older.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love her!
April 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! fab-u-lous - such a cheeky chic!!! She should be delighted with this card - fav
April 5th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wonderfully creative, Margaret!
April 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise