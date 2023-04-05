Birthday

Just finished colouring this stamp for my granddaughters birthday card. It is so like her, I had to use it.



She wears Doc Martens boots, dark colours and purple,pink,or green hair, she’s a uni student and has her own style, similar to Goth but I don’t think she would say she was one, she has dressed in colours like this since she was 12 years old, she’s not interested in colour at-all and reminds me so much of her mam who wore her grandads DMs when he passed and was not a girlie girl at all, she is now so our granddaughter might change her style as she gets older.

Nice on black



