Danby Beacon by craftymeg
Photo 452

Danby Beacon

Danby Beacon is now a national landmark, which is used as a reference point by thousands of visitors and walkers each year. Over the years, the old wooden beacon aged so much that it eventually disintegrated and fell down - the landmark was lost.

This new beacon was erected on top of the original burial mound. A search for Danby Beacon will give anyone who is interested a potted history of this historic site.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
