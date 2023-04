Style

One of my favourite styles, it comes complete with a signpost to say it’s a public footpath a seat with spring daffodils and a sign which we thought hilarious saying BULL IN FIELD. There is no bull it’s a small field and we presume it’s a way of keeping hikers off the farmers land but would you take the chance? It’s on the Danby to Lealholm road. It was sunny and 12c today.

Best on black



