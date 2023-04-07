Sign up
Photo 455
Hillside farm
On the edge of the moor this farm stands beautifully green even for this time of the year. Taken near Castleton.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
9
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely rural scene!
April 7th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely rural scenery.Fav😊
April 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene, such lush green.
April 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Love seeing all that green!
April 7th, 2023
Dianne
A storybook picture.
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely rural scene
April 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
My kind of scene. Just pure beauty!
April 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely country scene
April 7th, 2023
