Another rainy day by craftymeg
Another rainy day

I don’t let rotten weather go to waste! Over a couple of days I found an Echinacea /coneflower painting I loved so did my own version. The rain has pelted down today and the past few days no photo chances and I’ve even got the heater on, it’s 14c and so cold and damp. At least I am going to have a flower wall when I am done. I have 3 florals to frame now. I like the white of the flower against the green background, very minimalist.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Such a magnificent work of art, so beautifully done. I love the simplicity and tones.
August 2nd, 2023  
