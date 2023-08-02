Another rainy day

I don’t let rotten weather go to waste! Over a couple of days I found an Echinacea /coneflower painting I loved so did my own version. The rain has pelted down today and the past few days no photo chances and I’ve even got the heater on, it’s 14c and so cold and damp. At least I am going to have a flower wall when I am done. I have 3 florals to frame now. I like the white of the flower against the green background, very minimalist.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.