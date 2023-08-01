Previous
Another view by craftymeg
Photo 571

Another view

Roseberry Topping from Great Ayton backroad. It does stand out from all angles and dominates the countryside.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome

A footnote, thank you for all your good wishes for Charlie, he has been given a further steroid injection as his only symptom was wonkiness so we are hoping he gets a few weeks of comfort, it was said he can have them at intervals if he Does not deteriorate any further. He may have inflammation in his brain from a tumor or from a stroke, there is no way of telling for certain without very costly tests and due to his age and insurance limits this is not practical. So we keep our fingers crossed, he is a very pampered pet for sure!!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely scenery and sky.Fav😊
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful scenery. Thanks for the news about Charlie. Sending very best wishes for him.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise